Netflix renews Rebelde for season two four days after premiere · TV News

Netflix announced that it has renewed the series Rebelde for a second season this Sunday (9), four days after the release of the remake of the Mexican soap opera on the platform. The cast of the unprecedented production was gathered in a digital event and revealed the news to fans who are keeping Rebelde in the first place in the top 10 of most watched programs in Brazil.

With the presentation of La Divaza, the event had the protagonists. The main cast is headed by ex-Chiquititas Giovanna Grigio, who is Emilia. The nucleus is completed by Andrea Chaparro (MJ), Alejandro Puente (Sebastián Langarica), Selene (Andi), Sergio Mayer Mori (Esteban), Azul Guaita (Jana Cohen), Franco Masini (Luka Colucci) and Jerónimo Cantillo (Dixón).

In this Sunday’s action, the actors responded to various social media comments and questions from some fans. After the participation of singer Rojstar, who presented a version of the song Sálvame, Giovanna announced the clip of the Portuguese version of the hit, which from today is also available on all musical platforms.

Actress Estefanía Villarreal, who plays Celina Ferrer since the original plot, now gives life to the Elite Way School director and also participated in the event. Another news revealed was that Mexican singer Saak will be part of the cast in the new year.

The Mexican soap opera originally aired between 2004 and 2006 by foreign broadcaster Televisa. In Brazil, the production was broadcast by SBT between 2005 and 2007 and repeated several times by Boomerang between 2007 and 2011. A remake with Brazilian actors featured Arthur Aguiar and Carla Diaz in the cast and was shown by Record in two seasons between 2012 and 2012 .

Alfonso Herrera, the Poncho, also sent an alert to the cast of the new generation of rebels this Sunday (9). Miguel’s interpreter in the Mexican soap opera (and original) shown between 2004 and 2006 advised the actors to be smart with the negotiations made with the streaming platform. “Review contracts,” he warned.

Check out the clip of Sálvame in Portuguese: