Neto exalts passage, but will not support team at the Worlds

Bandeirantes presenter and Corinthians idol, Neto used social media to extol his short spell at Palmeiras, in 1989. The former player highlighted the “privilege” in wearing the Palestra Itália team shirt.

On the other hand, Neto did not hide his disappointment with his then coach, Emerson Leão, for “always” replacing him. The situation even culminated in the end of Neto’s story in Alviverde. The two only made up in 2020, when the presenter invited his former commander to record a video on his YouTube channel.

“In 1989, I had the privilege of playing for Palmeiras, in a superteam that went 23 games without losing, and won the Unbeaten Cup,” Neto wrote on his Instagram.

The former player, however, made it clear that he will not support Abel Ferreira’s team at the Club World Cup, played in February.

“Saying that I’m going to support them at the Club World Cup is a lie! I won’t. But that doesn’t take away the enormous respect I have for the institution. By the way, I was disappointed because the Lion always replaced me”, added Neto.

Palmeiras debut at the Club World Cup on February 8, in the semifinal, against the winner of Al Ahly, from Egypt, or Monterrey, from Mexico. If they win, Alviverde can face Chelsea (ING) in the final.