‘Never say never’ · TV News

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on ‘Never say never’ · TV News 5 Views

Sergio Marone returned a flirt from Maraisa by free and spontaneous pressure. She posted a line on Twitter on Sunday (9), but deleted it minutes later. The singer’s fans played cupid and went to charge the actor in a live on social networks. Visibly embarrassed, the artist promised that he would not leave the sertaneja in a vacuum.

“Marisa sent a message to me? What? Why are you putting this pile of Maraisa, folks? So I can date her?”, the heartthrob had fun on the recording. “I’ll see it on Twitter later, okay?”, he completed.

“I saw what you wrote in the last tweet, whoops, deleted. Maraisa, never say never,” he wrote. Maiara’s duo followed all the movement and were also ashamed of the Internet users’ attitude.

“You went to the guy’s live, guys. He was shy. That way I’ll stay for auntie,” she joked. The teasing began when the singer commented on a photo of the actor: “Hi, my name is Maraisa. Do you come here often?”.

After not being answered, she whined. “Me here traveling, right? I would never have a chance with Sergio Marone,” he said, erasing both comments later.

Check out the repercussion of the case on social media below:

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

‘Three is too much’ cast mourns Bob Saget’s death – Entertainment

The death of actor Bob Saget took the world by surprise. The 65-year-old actor was …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved