New Carrefour campaign brings ex-propaganda girl from Extra – Economy

THE Carrefour, the largest food retail chain in the country, today starts a national advertising campaign lasting three months, signed by the Publicis agency and starring the actress Claudia Quintino, who for years was the poster girl for the former competitor, the Extra hypermarket.

In October 2021, GPA, owner of the Extra banner, left the hypermarket segment, a store model that was very successful in the 1970s and 1980s – marked by hyperinflation – because of low prices.

“We want to embrace with great affection the customers who were orphaned by the brand that left the market”, says the operations director of Carrefour Brazil, Geraldo Monteiro. He does not reveal how much was invested in the campaign, which includes commercials on TV, radio, print and digital media, nor how much he intends to increase sales by winning over customers.

The executive emphasizes that it is not a provocation to hire the poster girl of a former competitor. Through the actress, familiar to these consumers, the idea is to show the transformation that the chain’s 100 hypermarket stores have undergone in recent years. The campaign’s motto is “Come to Carrefour”, recommended by Claudia, against the backdrop of the savings provided by going shopping on the network.

Jaime Troiano, president of consultancy Troiano Branding, evaluates as “delicate” Carrefour’s bet to use the ex-advertisement girl of a former competitor to capture consumers. “I don’t believe that a person can transport customers from one brand to another, unless they have a very powerful level of recognition and prestige – and I don’t know if that’s the case for her”, he says. According to Carrefour, no surveys were carried out attesting to the strength of the poster girl among consumers and her hiring was yet another opportunity.

Model

With the stabilization of the economy, the hypermarket model lost strength, as purchases became more frequent and in neighborhood stores. In the 1990s, came the cash and carry trade, a mixture of wholesale and retail, which began to supply monthly purchases with a price around 10% lower.

Despite these changes in retail, the president of the Brazilian Society of Retail and Consumer Affairs, Eduardo Terra, says that the hypermarket has not died, but it has adapted and may regain some strength.

In his opinion, Carrefour’s onslaught is a smart strategy, as long as it manages to combine low prices with service provision and a variety of assortment. Attacking would be at a disadvantage in the last two items. In addition, the French network was alone nationally in the segment after the departure of Extra.