New color-changing BMW: model launched at CES 2022

THE BMW disclosed, in the CES 2022 (Consumer Electronics Show), a model BMW iX Flow with technology capable of changing the color of the car with fluid colors, called E Ink.

The technology is stimulated by electrical signals, bringing pigments of different colors to the surface, which can change the color of the car in the way the driver wants. According to the company, the BMW iX Flow contains millions of microcapsules with a diameter equivalent to the thickness of a human hair. The company intends to drive the development of the technology so that there is a new type of personalization both inside and outside the car.

Another technology that BMW intends to implement in its vehicles is a kind of “cinema room” in the rear seats of cars, through the “BMW Theater Screen” with surround sound and 5G connectivity. This “cinema room” is a personalized entertainment program on a 31-inch screen and up to 8k resolution. With different functions, the objective is to provide an immersive environment by reducing internal lights and lowering the vehicle’s curtains.

The car company also partnered with Amazon to offer a streaming service through Fire TV with movies, series, podcasts and music. Despite the announcements, BMW still doesn’t have a commercial launch date for the car.