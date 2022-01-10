New Renegade 2022 Jeep Has Look Revealed; see how it looks – 10/01/2022

Stellantis released today (10) the look of the new Jeep Renegade in a teaser video and two photos of the compact SUV.

Set to gain its second restyle since its launch in 2015, the SUV will have visual changes such as a new front grille, headlamps with arrows integrated into the LED daytime running lights and redesigned taillights. In addition, there were changes in the design of the bumpers.

The images are of the top-of-the-line Trailhawk version, which will no longer be offered with the 2.0 turbodiesel engine, but will keep the 4×4 traction and the nine-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 2022 Image: Disclosure

In this renovation, the Renegade will be sold exclusively with the 1.3 turbo flex T270 engine, the same one that equips Fiat Toro, in addition to Jeep Compass and Commander.

The engine yields 185 hp of power and 27.5 kgfm of torque in the aforementioned models and, in the Renegade, it will be accompanied by a six-speed automatic transmission in front-wheel drive configurations.

Inside, the SUV will also have new features, including a 100% digital instrument panel in the top versions, a steering wheel similar to the one adopted by Compass and Commander and an updated multimedia center with an 8.4-inch screen.

See here everything we already know about the new Jeep Renegade 2022, with which we already had a first contact, still covered in camouflage.

