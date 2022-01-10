New rule facilitates access to Banco Inter’s Black card

THE Interbank informed that it will facilitate access to the black card from the company. This facility will come from a new version of the Super App, which should become available in the coming days. Thus, the institution’s investor clients will have one more way to achieve the much-desired black card.

According to the new rule, members of investment communities that have the sum of R$ 2 million invested in Inter Invest will be able to apply for the Black credit card. However, these communities can only have a maximum of 20 participants.

understand the new rule

Those who were already part of a community with 50 members prior to the move can also apply for the Black Card. But it is worth remembering that the total amount invested must be greater than R$ 2 million. However, if one of the customers leaves the community and another takes his place after the cards are sent, the bank will not issue new units for that specific community.

Personalized service

Black card users enjoy personalized service available 24 hours a day, access to VIP lounges at the country’s main airports, a range of insurance and other special services, according to the account holder’s profile. In addition, it is also an annuity-free product and has 1% cashback on timely payment of invoices.

This option was only available to those who had at least R$250 thousand invested. But also for those who spend more than R$7,000 on their card each month. However, it is now possible to order Black having any amount invested in investments by Inter. But the client must be in a community where the sum of the investments of the other members reaches at least R$ 2 million.

In other words, this means that if the 20 users who are part of the community have the same amount invested, it will be possible to purchase the Black card with an investment of R$100 thousand. This is a much lower value than the current R$ 250,000. “This is yet another benefit we are offering to clients who have chosen to simplify their lives with our investment platform and dream of a card full of advantages”, says Felipe Bottino, director of Inter Invest.

It is noteworthy that members of Inter’s investment communities have other benefits. We can mention: higher profitability in fixed income and up to 100% cashback in investment funds, according to the amount invested.