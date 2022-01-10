NEW withdrawal of FGTS 2022: freed up money for workers

Workers born in January can already redeem the birthday loot of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). However, the operation is only allowed for those who have joined the modality.

THE birthday loot grants the worker part of their available balance in the fund’s accounts. The transfer takes place every year in the month in which the citizen has a birthday, as the name suggests.

However, the redemption can be carried out within three months, counting from the release date. In the case of January beneficiaries, they will have the amount available for withdrawal until March 31, 2022.

Although it is favorable to have extra money annually in the month of your birthday, joining the modality means giving up the right to withdraw the FGTS fully upon unfair dismissal. In this case, only a 40% termination fine on the fund is guaranteed.

It should be noted that, in order to join the withdrawal-birthday, the worker must request the option by the last working day of the month of his birth. If this deadline is exceeded, the request will only be considered in the following year.

Joining the modality can be done in the app. FGTS, on the Caixa Benefits website, at the bank’s ATMs or at Caixa branches.

According to the Federal Savings Bank, the institution responsible for the transfers of the FGTS withdrawal-anniversary, this January, around 1.3 million workers will be entitled to the redemption of the modality.

According to these data, the amount that must be withdrawn will be approximately 1.9 billion. It is noteworthy that the amount also takes into account the anticipation of withdrawals through financial institutions.

Finally, it is important to emphasize that the amount released through the withdrawal-birthday depends on how much the worker has in his fund accounts. This way, it is still possible to apply an additional fee. See in the table:

Balance ranges in R$ withdrawal percentage additional installment Up to BRL 500.00 50% _ From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.00 40% BRL 50 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.00 30% BRL 150 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00 20% BRL 650 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00 10% BRL 1,900 Above 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900

Withdrawal from FGTS: See the full 2022 calendar

Birthday month Deadline for partial withdrawal of FGTS January From January 4th to March 31st February From February 1st to April 30th March From March 1st to May 31st April From April 1st to June 30th May From May 3rd to July 31st June From June 1st to August 31st July From the 1st of July to the 30th of September August From August 2nd to October 31st September From September 1st to November 30th October From October 1st to December 31st November From November 1st to January 31st, 2023 December From December 1st to February 28th, 2023