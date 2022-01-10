Newly signed by Cruzeiro, Maicon can leave the club to defend Serie A giant

Credit: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro EC

Like all the other reinforcements hired by Cruzeiro before the acquisition of Ronaldo, defender Maicon is going through a period of uncertainty at the club. With this, according to a report on Globoesporte.com, Santos is keeping an eye on the athlete’s situation for 2022. Maicon could not even be registered by Cruzeiro due to the transfer ban suffered by the club. The Minas Gerais team will only be able to register reinforcements after paying off part of the debts that led to FIFA’s punishment.

Maicon’s situation, however, differs from other reinforcements in that he has not been called in to review his contract. This happened with Sidnei, Pará and Jailson, with the last two leaving the club before even entering the field. O Peixe then follows the steps of Maicon’s situation at Cruzeiro and studies a way to act to be able to count on the athlete as a backup, in case the Minas Gerais team cannot make the contract of the former São Paulo.

Maicon

The 32-year-old defender was revealed by Cruzeiro, but only played one game as a professional at the club until he was loaned to Cabofriense. He left Brazil to go to Portugal in 2008, when he defended the Nacional da Ilha da Madeira, where he stood out and was hired by Porto the following year. He became a key player in the Portuguese club and stayed there from 2009 to 2016, when he was hired by São Paulo, initially on loan, but later bought after pleasing. He even assumed the Tricolor captain’s belt, but soon began to fail and be criticized. With that, São Paulo accepted Besiktas’ proposal to sign the player. Maicon spent a year and a half in Turkey, with 57 games played and six goals scored, but in 2018 he signed with Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, a club he defended until 2021, before being announced by Cruzeiro.



