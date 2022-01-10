Nikão at São Paulo and new defender of Palmeiras

The week started busy at the ball market. Clubs like São Paulo and Palmeiras moved the news with possible reinforcements.

The tricolor team is negotiating with Nikão, while a new defender has the chance to paint at club alviverde.

See the main news of the day of the market:

Nikão in São Paulo

São Paulo did not announce the hiring of Nikão, but a friend of the player cheered the tricolor crowd. He posted a photo of the midfielder with a club shirt in hand and wished the athlete success at Morumbi.

Defender at Palmeiras

Peruvian portal Diario Trome published that Palmeiras is close to closing with defender Gustavo Dulanto, from the Sheriff, from Moldova. According to the publication, the value of the deal is 1.5 million euros (about R$9.6 million).