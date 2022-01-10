Nikão at São Paulo and new defender of Palmeiras

The week started busy at the ball market. Clubs like São Paulo and Palmeiras moved the news with possible reinforcements.
The tricolor team is negotiating with Nikão, while a new defender has the chance to paint at club alviverde.
See the main news of the day of the market:
Nikão in São Paulo
São Paulo did not announce the hiring of Nikão, but a friend of the player cheered the tricolor crowd. He posted a photo of the midfielder with a club shirt in hand and wished the athlete success at Morumbi.
Defender at Palmeiras
Peruvian portal Diario Trome published that Palmeiras is close to closing with defender Gustavo Dulanto, from the Sheriff, from Moldova. According to the publication, the value of the deal is 1.5 million euros (about R$9.6 million).
Piris da Motta out of Fla
Flamengo sent the sale of the midfielder Piris da Motta to Cerro Porteño (PAR). Outside the club’s plans, the player will sign for two years with the Paraguayans. The information of interest was initially broadcast by ABC Cardinal radio. Piris was hired in 2018 by Fla and never got around to it.
Arthur’s New Club
Journalist Fabrizio Romano published that Arsenal is studying the hiring of Arthur, from Juventus, who has had little space at the Italian club. In addition to the former Grêmio, the English team also has two other names in the list of reinforcements.