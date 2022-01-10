Nikola Corp’s BRL 11 billion lawsuit filed

Photo: Internet reproduction.

The lawsuit claimed design patent infringement since 2018 and sought $2 billion in damages;

Nikola Corporation claimed that Elon Musk’s company had copied utility patents and logo rights;

The indictment stated that the Tesla Semi was similar to the Nikola One, hydrogen-powered truck.

Nikola Corporation, an American company with a series of cars with zero emission concept, withdrew a lawsuit filed against Tesla in 2018 last Tuesday (4).

The lawsuit, which was filed by the courts of San Francisco, California, alleged infringement of a design patent and asked for $2 billion in damages, about R$11 billion.

It was alleged that Elon Musk’s company had also copied utility patents and logo rights when the Semi, the heavy electric truck, was launched.

In the process, Tesla’s vehicle was claimed to be similar to the Nikola One, powered by hydrogen. However, the billionaire’s company denied the allegations and responded with a lawsuit.

Last year, the lawsuit was stalled after Trevon Milton, former CEO of Nikola, was accused by prosecutors of securities fraud. Even denying such accusations, Milton resigned from the position.

In December, Nikola paid $125 million in a settlement to settle allegations that it deceived investors.

The recent decision voluntarily filed legal disputes between the companies, without causing any loss. However, the filing documents do not provide details about any type of agreement.

