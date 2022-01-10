Nonsense: Mother put her son in the trunk because he had COVID and needed to be quarantined

Authorities say the 13-year-old was “unharmed” when discovered inside the trunk of the car at a COVID testing site in Texas.

A Texas mother faces criminal charges after allegedly stuffing her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car — because he tested positive for COVID-19 and she didn’t want to be exposed, authorities said.

Sarah Beam, 41, allegedly packed up her son and took him to a drive-thru coronavirus testing center in Houston on Jan. 3, according to local KPRC news.

Witnesses reported hearing noises coming from the back of Beam’s vehicle as she stopped at the tent test center at Ken Pridgeon Stadium, according to court documents obtained by the vehicle.

Bevin Gordon, the director of health services at the scene, asked Beam to open the trunk — revealing the teenager lying inside, the prosecution says.

Beam, who has worked as a teacher at the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District since 2011, explained that she was trying to keep her son isolated.

“(The mother) stated that she put (the son) inside the trunk to prevent her from being exposed to a possible COVID while driving (him) to the stadium for additional tests”, says the process.

Gordon told Beam that she and her son would not be tested until the teenager was removed from the trunk and seated in the backseat of the car. He then called the police.

The school district that administers the testing site and has its own police department investigated the incident. Police said the child “was not harmed”.

Surveillance footage of the test site showed Beam opening the trunk door and his son walking out, according to the probable cause statement.

The Cypress Fairbanks ISD Police Department said a warrant was issued for Beam’s prison on Friday on child dangerous charges.

Beam recently worked as a teacher at Cypress Falls High School. She was placed on administrative leave.

