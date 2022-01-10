Nottingham Forest recalls their greatness and, with clear merits, eliminates Arsenal from the FA Cup

Nottingham Forest is a club that needs no introduction, given the length of its history. They are years away from the Premier League, but the alvirrubros are still supported as a two-time European champion club. And a night worthy of Forest’s grandeur took place this Sunday, at City Ground, for the FA Cup. The team led by Steve Cooper is in a good moment in the Championship and faced an Arsenal that, despite the recent improvement, had a mixed team. Nothing to intimidate the hosts. After a lukewarm first half, Forest worked hard on the counterattacks during the second stage. They found the goal in the final stretch and declared the victory by 1-0, which puts the team in the 16th of the final and eliminates the Gunners.

Arsenal had important names in the field, such as Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Ben White. Still, it was a team with many reserves and essentially young. The Londoners’ uniform, entirely white, even on the shield, drew more attention. The intention was to raise awareness among teenagers about a campaign against knife crime.

When the ball rolled, it was Nottingham Forest who took danger first, in a move in which Bernd Leno had to stop Philip Zinckernagel. On the other side, Ben White would pay back with a knock out, but Leno followed more demanding and avoided an own goal by Nuno Tavares. The sequence of the first half, however, would keep a low quality balance. Both teams found it difficult to assert themselves. Albert Sambi Lokonga would have a shot deflected out and Forest lost some counterattacks, without emotions to overcome that. An important scene took place when Nuno Tavares was removed in the 35th minute, due to a technical option, and he did not hide his frustration when throwing his gloves.

The second half started with Nottingham Forest again demonstrating that they could do it. Brennan Johnson started from the right, passed Rob Holding’s tag and crossed for Zinckernagel to demand a great save from Leno. The fright seemed to wake Arsenal. At 13, when Bukayo Saka met Eddie Nketiah, his teammate headed very badly. But not that Forest cared. Leno again avoided the worst shortly thereafter, when James Garner tried to free-kick and the goalkeeper palmed the corner. There would still be a penalty claim from the hosts that the referee did not score. The duel was open enough.

Arsenal even called Alexandre Lacazette on the bench, to see if anything would improve. There wasn’t as much impact, although Saka created an ill-used chance at 35. Soon after, Nottingham Forest built their victory with a quick play at 38. After Lokonga’s misplaced pass, Brennan Johnson stole the ball and opened up with Ryan Yates. The cross from the right came clean and Lewis Grabban completed it in the middle of the area. The Gunners were groggy. Even with their presence in the attack, the Londoners found it difficult to respond. The impression was that Forest was ready to make another counterattack, but the meager score would be enough to trigger the big celebration at City Ground.

This is the second time in four years that Forest has dispatched Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup. In 2017/18, the victory at City Ground was even more elastic and the hosts won 4-2. There is a greatness that does not fade and this triumph could even help Forest pursue greater ambitions in the season, even with due considerations. about the Gunners. In the next phase, the challenge of the alvirrubros will be the defending champion Leicester City.