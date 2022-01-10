Nova Odessa City Hall – SP publishes Selection Process in the health area

Professionals must perform activities in a working day of 20 to 40 hours per week and will have salaries in the amount of up to R$ 9.9 thousand; check out

In the state of São Paulo, the Municipality of Nova Odessa announces the implementation of the Selection Process, which aims to create a reserve register of professionals with elementary, medium/technical and higher levels.

Opportunities are for Dental Assistant positions; Ambulance driver; Endemics Control Agent; Pharmacy Assistant; Receptionist; Nursing Technician; Orthopedic Immobilization Technician; operator; Social Worker; Dentist; Nurse; Pharmaceutical; Physical therapist; speech therapist; Physician Anesthetist on duty; Physician Cardiologist Monthly; General Surgeon Physician on duty; Physician General Practitioner; General Physician Rescuer on duty; General Clinical Physician Rescuer APH – Pre-Hospital Care; Physician Dermatologist Monthly; Monthly Endocrinologist Physician; Physician Gastroenterologist Monthly; Physician Gynecologist Monthly; Physician Hematologist Monthly; Monthly Infectologist Physician; Intensivist Physician on duty; Physician Neurologist Monthly; Physician Neuropediatrician Monthly; Physician Ophthalmologist Monthly; Monthly Orthopedic Physician; Physician Pulmonologist Monthly; Monthly Psychiatrist Physician; Physician Child Psychiatrist Monthly; Physician Rheumatologist Monthly; Pediatrician Monthly Physician; Pediatric physician on duty; Monthly Urologist Physician; Monthly Vascular Physician; Nutritionist; Psychologist and Occupational Therapist.

To compete for one of the opportunities, candidates must prove the education required for the desired role at elementary, medium/technical and higher levels, as well as registration with the respective class council, minimum age of 18 years, among other requirements contained in the public notice. .

The admitted professionals will perform functions in a workload of 20 to 40 hours per week and will have salaries of R$ 1,481.36 to R$ 9,958.25 per month.

Procedures for participation

To participate, interested parties must register between January 7, 2022 and February 7, 2022, exclusively via the internet through the website of MetroCapital. It is worth mentioning that the payment of the registration fee in the amount of R$ 43.62 to R$ 71.67 must be made until February 8, 2022. However, candidates who meet the criteria specified in the public notice may request a fee waiver until January 14, 2022.

As a form of selection, candidates will be evaluated through the objective proof scheduled to be applied on March 20, 2022. That said, the syllabus will consist of questions on Portuguese language, mathematics, current affairs, computer notions and specific knowledge.

The validity period of this Selection Process will be one year, counted from the approval of the final result, with the possibility of extension for an equal period.