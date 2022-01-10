Novak Djokovic’s Appeal Upheld, Tennis Player Released From Detention in Australia | sneakers

The Australian government’s decision to cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa was overturned on Monday. Judge Anthony Kelly, in charge of the case, ordered the tennis player’s immediate release from immigration detention. The magistrate also highlighted at the hearing that the decision to cancel the temporary visa would be revoked and that the Australian government would bear its costs and would take “all necessary measures to release the applicant immediately”.

After the hearing, the Australian government has already said it will appeal the decision. According to the Australian portal “The Age”, immigration minister Alex Hawke said that if Djokovic had his visa canceled again, he could be banned from entering Australia for the next three years. Djokovic’s lawyer, Nicholas Wood, confirmed that the tennis star is already with his legal team in an unconfirmed location.

Novak Djokovic went through a hearing on Monday to try to validate his visa to enter Australia. Australian Court documents show that the Serb relies on a recent covid infection to qualify for an exception permit and thus play the Australian Open without having been vaccinated against the coronavirus. The tennis player’s covid case had not been made public until this Saturday.

Djokovic challenged his visa cancellation on Wednesday when he landed in Melbourne. Since then, he has been held in a hotel awaiting clearance to play the Grand Slam without the need for the mandatory 14-day quarantine in the state of Victoria for people who have not had the vaccine.

The 35-page document states that the tennis player tested positive for coronavirus on December 16th and that by December 30th he was already symptom-free for 72 hours. Djokovic’s defense claims that on December 30, the world’s number 1 received a letter from the medical director of Tennis Australia (the organization that organizes the Australian Open) stating that he was eligible to receive a medical exception permit that released him from the vaccine .

Djokovic says his case was reviewed by two independent expert panels convened by Tennis Australia and the Government of Victoria. According to the tennis player’s defense, his vaccine exemption was “consistent with the recommendations of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization.” On January 1, Djokovic received an assessment from the Department of Home Affairs stating that he met the requirements for arrival in Australia without the need for quarantine.

Pressure from Australian officials

In the defense document, Djokovic reports that he was under unfair pressure from Australian immigration officials to accept a visa cancellation when he landed in Melbourne in the early hours of Thursday. He complained that he did not have the opportunity to speak with his lawyers or rest after a 25-hour trip.

According to the document, Djokovic rebutted an official when he was told at the airport that the recent case of covid is not considered a substitute for vaccination in Australia.

“That’s not true, and I told him what the State Government’s independent medical panel had said and explained why. Then I referred to the two medical panels and the Travel Declaration. I explained that I was newly infected with covid in December 2021 and, based on that, I was entitled to a medical exemption under Australian government rules and guidelines – Djokovic said in the defense document.

The state government of Victoria, where the Australian Grand Slam will take place, has determined that only 100% immunized athletes, officials, referees and fans can enter Melbourne Park. In addition to Djokovic, another tennis player is in custody.

Renata Voracova, from the Czech Republic, a specialist in doubles matches, is with the Serb. She had played in Melbourne earlier this week in a Grand Slam preparatory tournament but was asked to leave Australia after being detained by Border Force officers. She had entered Australia on a visa granted in December.

Controversy involving Australian Federation

Tennis Australia, which takes care of tennis in the country, found itself in the middle of the controversy in a recent update of the case, as it would have informed the tennis players that it was enough to have contracted Covid-19 in the last six months to obtain exemption and play in the tour tournaments. Australian woman without the vaccine. However, the Federal Government did not agree and made it clear to the federation that this would not be enough to circumvent the health laws in force.

Karen Andrews, Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs, spoke out and, in addition to stating that Djokovic or any other tennis player are not in “captivity”, made it clear that the world’s number 1 can leave the country anytime he wants.