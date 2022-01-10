Ômicron overloads hospitals in Europe again; experts warn that peak ‘is yet to come’ | World

Europe’s healthcare systems are under pressure yet again, this time because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus over the holiday season, with large numbers of sick or self-isolated professionals and predictions from health experts. that the peak has yet to come.

Although initial studies show a lower risk of more serious illness or hospitalization due to omicron compared to the delta variant, which was dominant previously, health networks in Spain, the UK and Italy, among others, have found themselves in increasing circumstances. most desperate.

France authorizes doctors with Covid-19 to see patients

After Macron said he wanted to ‘pickle up’ the unvaccinated, British prime minister criticized anti-vaccine ‘verbiage’

The UK put its major private healthcare companies on high alert on Monday to offer major treatments, including cancer surgeries, should levels of hospitalizations or staff absences overwhelm National Health Service (NHS) hospitals ) in England.

The country also began deploying military personnel to support hospitals on Friday due to record Covid-19 cases.

“The omicron means more patients to see and fewer professionals to see them,” NHS Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis said in a statement.

In the United States, hospitals are postponing elective surgeries to free professionals and beds, while Spain’s primary healthcare network is so overwhelmed that, on the penultimate day of 2021, authorities in the Aragon region, in the northeast of the country, authorized the reincorporation of retired nurses and health professionals.

“The exponential increase in cases means that primary care cannot adequately perform contact tracing and vaccination tasks, nor its ordinary activities,” officials said in a statement.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Monday that it may be time to use different parameters to monitor the pandemic, confirming a report by the newspaper “El País”.

El País said the government was evaluating methods similar to those used to track the flu, without widespread testing and case records.

Front-line workers such as nurses and physiotherapists are the hardest hit, according to the Spanish nursing union SATSE said in a statement, noting that in the Andalusia region they represent more than 30% of employees laid off by Covid in the second half of December.

The southern region of the country registered about 1,000 professionals infected with the coronavirus in the last weeks of the year, “generating serious issues in the coverage of the service”, the statement said.