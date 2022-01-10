Omicron scenario is uncertain, but deaths should not rise

Minister Marcelo Queiroga said today that the transmission of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the country generates uncertainty, but that he does not expect an increase in the number of hospitalizations and deaths caused by covid-19.

“We have a pandemic scenario of some uncertainty in the face of the omicron variant, with the increase in cases, but we are hopeful that there will not be an explosion in hospital admissions and also a proportional increase in deaths, because our population is heavily vaccinated “, he said.

Until yesterday, 144.3 million Brazilians had received the two doses of vaccine against the disease, corresponding to 67.66% of the population.

Queiroga said he expects the country’s situation to be similar to that of some European countries, such as Spain, the United Kingdom and France, where there has been an increase in cases, but not deaths. Last week, France and the United Kingdom registered records of new covid-19 diagnoses in a single day, of 332,000 and 218,000 cases, respectively.

Data published by the British National Health Service (NHS) showed that there were more than 15,000 people hospitalized for covid-19 in England last Wednesday, the highest number since February 2020. The number represents an increase of 58% compared to the previous week.

Queiroga also informed that the Ministry’s Health Surveillance secretariat will later meet with the Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) and Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Secretariats) to define the extent of the quarantine of patients with the omicron variant.

