‘One of the greatest teams in the world. Thanks, Nation’

After arriving on loan in March, Bruno Viana said goodbye to Flamengo on social media

THE Flamengo reappears this Monday (10) for the 2022 season. And a player who will not have contact with coach Paulo Sousa is Bruno Viana.

loaned by Braga until December of last year, the defender had not had his contract renewed. This Sunday, he used social media to say goodbye to the club.

In the post made on Twitter, the former owner of Flamengo’s 30 shirt did not mince words when talking about the Rio club. Bruno didn’t have a streak and, in the games he played, he didn’t fall in the favor of the crowd..

“The end of an important cycle. I had a season of learning at Flamengo, where I want to thank the management, employees, club mates and committee for all their support. I thank the club for the opportunity to wear the Manto of one of the greatest teams in the world . Thanks, Nação!”, said the athlete, who was champion of the Super Cup in Brazil and Carioca.

For the sector, Flamengo starts 2022 with the following names: Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Gustavo Henrique. Gabriel Noga and Patrick, spawn of the base, will also be part of the professional cast at the start of the season.