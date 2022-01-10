OnePlus Shares OnePlus 10 Pro Camera Samples – All in Technology

2022 is here, and smartphone makers are getting ready to introduce their latest additions, including OnePlus. And as proof of that, the Chinese company shared the first camera samples of its next flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Like the Realme GT 2 Pro, the OnePlus 10 Pro will also include an ultrawide camera with a 150º field of view. As we can see below, the company compares a typical ultrawide photo alongside its new proposal, which greatly increases the field of view. A good option to use on trips or tours!

common ultrawide

New 150º Ultrawide

Also new is the level of color accuracy. With the new “Hasselblad Natural Color Optimization 2.0” mode, the OnePlus 10 Pro promises to capture professional color level images. In addition, the Hasselblad Professional Mode 2.0 RAW shooting feature will help you capture videos in optimal color.

Unfortunately, Oneplus has not confirmed the camera specifications for the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, Chinese TENAA certification has revealed that the model will feature a 48 MP main camera, a 50 MP sensor for the ultra wide lens and an 8 MP telephoto sensor 3x. In addition, it will have a super front camera for 32MP selfies.





The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7 inch QHD+ display with LTPO 2.0 technology (variable refresh rate from 1-120 Hz). In hardware, it’s tipped to receive the most advanced Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chip along with HyperBoost features for an incredible gaming experience.

The new OnePlus 10 Pro will be fully unveiled on January 11th.