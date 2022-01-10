‘Only God Can Judge’ · TV News

A first-time mother, Thaila Ayala was angered by the judgment she receives from certain women who also have children and made an appeal to “maternity inspectors” this Sunday (9). “For God’s sake, only God can judge what is right or wrong, so take your opinion and… Keep it to yourself!”, asked the actress on social networks.

Married to Renato Góes, the artist gave birth to Francisco, who was born in December 2021, and shared a video with her long outburst about the “owners of the absolute truth” about raising a child.

“Hi, I even wore an outfit to try to talk to you guys. I swear I thought about the outfit. Because this video, without a doubt, is the most important one I’ve made so far, sharing my experience as a mother with you guys. This video is for all of you who are women and, even more incredible, mothers,” began the brunette.

“You people who think you know what is absolutely right and everything else is wrong, you who think the best you could do and give to your kids is the absolute best for everyone, let me tell you something to try. be very calm and patient: it’s not!” cried the actress, who then laughed.

“I’m sorry. It’s not! Because you’re completely different from me, your child will be completely different from mine, thank God we’re unique individuals. There’s no one mother like another, just like there’s no one child like another. What it’s right for you, it might not be for me. What’s wrong for you, it might not be for me and your neighbor, mom, colleague. And it probably won’t be because there’s no absolute right, each gives what can,” he said.

“And let me tell you something: A mother who delivered a humanized birth in her bathtub, she is no more or less a mother than the one who set the date for the cesarean. The mother who breastfed until the child’s six years of age is no longer a mother , or better than the mother who was unable to breastfeed and gave a bottle since the moment she left the hospital,” continued the actress.

Soon after, the actress who made soap operas for Globo made an appeal to women who judge others: “For God’s sake, only God can judge what is right or wrong, so take your opinion and…. Keep it for yourself , Is not it?”.

“Because you’re only leaving other mothers more helpless, more guilty, sadder, even, your judgment may be making these mothers feel bad. If you think you’re helping, know that you may be getting worse and hindering the process from this mother. Keep it for yourself, wherever you want. Kiss!”, concluded the artist.

Check out Thaila Ayala’s challenge on Instagram: