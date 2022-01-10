‘Packs’: Groups sell packages of pornographic photos and videos on social networks, including those of minors | Fantastic

This Sunday’s special report (9) brings a warning to families. The subject is the spread of child pornography on the internet. An investigation of the Fantastic shows that young people and minors are producing and selling pornographic material on social media. These are called “packs”, packages with photos.

For seven months, reporters Carlos Henrique Dias and Giuliana Girardi immersed themselves in this underworld, entered groups and unraveled this scheme..

When he typed the word “pack” into the network, the producer of Fantastic discovered what this underworld is, involving parents who are completely oblivious to what is happening in the next room; teenagers thinking they hit the jackpot but defaulted; and young people being arrested after committing crimes.

Our producer came face to face with all this when he decided to immerse himself in this universe on social networks: Twitter, WhatsApp and Telegram. He exchanged messages and was soon invited to join gigantic private groups – one of them with 200,000 participants. So, discovered several used acronyms, including “CP”, which means child pornography. The value to join the group and gain access? BRL 50.

After the conversations, we forwarded all the material obtained to the police. A young man was arrested in São Paulo.

“Through the information passed on by your investigation, we came to this person. We arrived at the residence, the mother was white, almost fainting, because of the fright she took. Mainly because the warrant was against her 18-year-old son, an only child. Only when the cell phone was opened did she see that there were pornography photos and that it was confirmed that he was selling that material in the form of packages on the internet. The money he received, he said, came from online games he was selling. The mother was completely beside herself”, says Ana Lucia Miranda, head delegate of the Pedophilia Repression Police.

In Bahia, Salvador, another prison for a 19-year-old boy. Another surprised parent.

“He was completely shocked by what he saw, he didn’t quite understand. I had to stop to explain what was going on and he couldn’t imagine. He thought his son was all the time, most of the time playing. A lot of material related to child pornography was found, including the negotiation of this material for other countries such as Colombia and Russia, for example. And a situation like this, dialogues: ‘We prefer children under 8 years old. Do you have anything related to babies?’”, reports Simone Moutinho, head delegate of the Special Police for the Repression of Crimes against Children and Adolescents.

THE Fantastic also talked to young people who provided the material for the packs. One of them, a student from Sorocaba, said that she started researching the sale of pornographic packs because the subject bombs on her social networks, but that is nothing but a great illusion.

“There is a lot of this romanticization, glamorization, and many girls end up doing it as a result of the moment. Without thinking about the consequences. You don’t know what can happen with these photos, where they will end up”, says Mayara Lima.