Palm trees | Neto remembers his time at Palmeiras, emphasizes respect and talks about the Club World Cup

The rival’s idol, former player Neto recalled the time he played for Palmeiras, in 1989

Press Release/TV Bandeirantes/ Neto remembers his time at Palmeiras, emphasizes respect and talks about the Club World Cup.
The rival’s idol, former player Neto recalled the time he played for Palmeiras, in 1989. This Sunday, the now TV presenter posted a photo on his Instagram where he appears on the field wearing the Verdão jersey.

Despite remembering his time at Palmeiras, and highlighting the respect he has for the team, Neto stressed that he will not support the São Paulo club in the Club World Cup, a tournament in which the team led by coach Abel Ferreira will compete for the second year in a row.

“In 1989 I had the privilege of playing for Palmeiras in a ‘superteam’ that went 23 games without losing and won the Unbeaten Cup. Saying that I will support them in the Club World Cup is a lie! I won’t,” he says in the publication.

And he ends the text emphasizing that he has a lot of respect for Verdão: “But that doesn’t take away the enormous respect I have for the institution. Ah, by the way, I was disappointed because Leão always replaced me.”

