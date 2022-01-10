Palmeiras draws a training game with Pouso Alegre at the Soccer Academy

In the first test of the 2022 season, Palmeiras tied with Pouso Alegre, from Minas Gerais, by 2-2, in a training game played at the Soccer Academy this Sunday (9). Ron and Wesley scored the goals of Verdão. More information about the duel will be given in a moment.

Before, in the morning, the cast performed a technical activity with the presence of several Gets from the Academy. Endrick, Giovani, Naves, Bruno Menezes and Natan participated in the movement with a high level of intensity.

The starting team, which played 45 minutes, was Vinicius; Gustavo Gómez, Naves and Renan; Mayke, Bruno Menezes, Danilo and Wesley; Raphael Veiga, Veron and Ron. The first goal was for Ron, who, after confusion in the area after a corner kick, kicked hard to swing the net. The second goal was scored by Wesley. After a well-crafted play from defense, Ron kicked after a cross from the right and forced the opposing goalkeeper to rebound, which Wesley took advantage of.

In the final stage, the Verdão team was Marcelo Lomba; Kuscevic, Luan and Piquerez; Marcos Rocha, Zé Rafael, Atuesta and Jorge; Giovani, Dudu and Endrick. The best moves of the Greatest Champion of Brazil were a ball on Dudu’s crossbar, a shot over Giovani after a millimeter pass by Atuesta and, in the last move of the game, Piquerez, with his head, almost sealed the victory – the ball ended up passing close by. of the beam.

Midfielder Matheus Fernandes was dismissed for having positive for Covid-19. Athlete is asymptomatic, isolated and monitored by the medical department. The others who were infected in recent days were Weverton, Gabriel Menino, Patrick de Paula, Gustavo Scarpa, Deyverson, Breno Lopes and Rafael Navarro.

The Jailson defensive midfielder, announced as a reinforcement last Friday (7), did more advanced physical work with the physical preparation of the Health and Performance Center.

The official debut of Palmeiras in the 2022 season takes place on January 23, against Novorizontino, away from home, in an anticipated game for the Campeonato Paulista.

Before, however, Verdão will play three training games in the second week of the pre-season. The first of them will be against Portuguesa, at Allianz Parque on Wednesday (12). As a result, Abel Ferreira’s men will face Juventus and Primavera, both on Saturday (15), at the Football Academy.

