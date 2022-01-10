Palmeiras draws first training game of the year; see who acted | palm trees

The training Sunday in two periods at Palmeiras ended with a 2-2 draw with Pouso Alegre-MG, in a training match held in the afternoon at the Academia de Futebol. Rony and Wesley scored Verdão’s goals in the first match of the year.

– The pre-season is very important, as it serves as preparation for the many games we will have throughout the year. These friendly games are good for physically conditioning and picking up game rhythm. And scoring a goal and taking part in another is fundamental for gaining confidence. Let’s continue with this footprint – said Ron, now shirt 10 of Palmeiras.

1 of 3 Rony in a training game between Palmeiras against Pouso Alegre-MG — Photo: César Greco/Agência Palmeiras Rony in a training game between Palmeiras against Pouso Alegre-MG — Photo: César Greco/Agência Palmeiras

The first half lineup had: Vinicius; Gustavo Gómez, Naves and Renan; Mayke, Bruno Menezes, Danilo and Wesley; Raphael Veiga, Gabriel Veron and Ron. Verdão’s two goals were scored in this stage.

In the second half, the team was formed by Marcelo Lomba; Kuscevic, Luan and Piquerez; Marcos Rocha, Zé Rafael, Atuesta and Jorge; Giovani, Dudu and Endrick. The latter, aged 15, trained in two periods with the professionals after having distinguished himself in Copinha.

In the morning, coach Abel Ferreira led the activity of 10 players against 10, with great intensity. The Jailson defensive midfielder, the newest reinforcement, did internal work at the Academy.

2 of 3 Endrick in a training game between Palmeiras against Pouso Alegre-MG — Photo: César Greco/Agência Palmeiras Endrick in a training game between Palmeiras against Pouso Alegre-MG — Photo: César Greco/Agência Palmeiras

Faced with the cases of Covid-19 in the professional cast, the boys must reconcile Copinha games and other activities under the command of Abel Ferreira. The defensive midfielder Matheus Fernandes, who tested positive, was embezzled this Sunday.

Weverton, Gabriel Menino, Patrick de Paula, Gustavo Scarpa, Breno Lopes, Rafael Navarro and Deyverson were also out for the same reason. Verdão returns to activities this Monday.