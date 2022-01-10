Palmeiras: Out of Abel’s plans, Luiz Adriano negotiates a transfer to the modest Cerro Porteño

According to the website ESPN.com.br, center forward would be in negotiations to transfer to Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay

Luiz Adriano it’s a past issue in palm trees for 2022. In an interview with the club’s official channel last week, Anderson Barros confirmed that the center forward is out of Abel Ferreira’s plans. Alviverde is now seeking a new destination for the 34-year medallion. The site colleagues ESPN.com.br found that the former shirt 10 from Verdão negotiates a transfer to the modest Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay.

The Paraguayans are suffering from a financial crisis and would not be able to afford the high salaries of Luiz Adriano – he earned around R$ 1 million at Palmeiras. On the other hand, there is the prospect of playing at Libertadores, as the club from Asunción is assured in its group stage.

In the main continental competition, Cerro reached the semifinals six times (1973, 1978, 1993, 1998, 1999 and 2011). An international title is the club’s obsession, commanded by Arce, since archrival Olímpia is three-time champion of the tournament, in addition to having won the Interclub World Cup once. In the “blue” team, there is already a Brazilian in the spotlight – goalkeeper Jean, ex-São Paulo.

After standing out in the victorious 2020 campaign, Luiz Adriano drastically dropped his performance in the following season. There were only five goals and four assists in 37 games for Palmeiras in 2021. The center forward ended up being passed over by Rony and even Deyverson, who scored the tri alviverde goal at Libertadores.

To make his morale worse, his relationship with the Palestinian fans was permanently broken after the celebration of a goal in the victory against Sport, in November, in the Brazilian Championship, calling for silence to critics at Allianz Parque. He got a loud boo and after that he didn’t get any more opportunities from Abel.