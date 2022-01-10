Pará de Minas City Hall issues ‘maximum’ warning for risk of dam failure

posted on 01/09/2022 20:02 / updated on 01/09/2022 20:21



Pará de Minas City Hall also published images of the dam that is in “critical situation”. Agency asks residents to leave home – (credit: Pará de Minas City Hall)

The Municipality of Pará de Minas recommended, in a high alert issued in the early evening of this Sunday (8/1), that residents of the city who live near the Usina do Carioca dam, in the rural area of ​​the municipality, leave their homes because they have “high risk of dam failure”. The “high alert” includes people who live in neighboring municipalities, such as Onça do Pitangui, São João de Cima, Casquilho de Baixo, Casquilho de Cima and Conceição do Pará.

“This is a serious warning. The City Hall and Civil Defense recommend that residents below the Usina do Carioca leave their homes immediately”, says the statement issued on the agency’s social networks. According to the city hall, a support point was set up in the Carioca neighborhood, at the health post and also in a hall next to the main church in the area. “This point is to shelter families and people who don’t have relatives and close friends who don’t live here. People who don’t have anywhere to go,” explains Maurício Azevedo, spokesperson for the organization.

The City Hall team claims that the information received by the workers who monitor the dam is “worrying”. Therefore, it is “must have” that residents leave the place “immediately”.

Earlier, around 6pm, a video was also shared on the social networks of the place. “Situation of the dam is critical”, wrote the profile.