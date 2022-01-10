Parliamentarians support a note in which the president of Anvisa charges Bolsonaro

posted on 10/01/2022 06:00 / updated on 10/01/2022 06:02



The agency became a target of Bolsonaro after approving vaccination in children aged 5 to 11 years – (credit: Andrej Ivanov/AFP)

Congressmen heard by mail support the reaction of the president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antonio Barra Torres, who rebutted the criticisms made by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the institution. In a statement released Saturday night, Barra Torres challenged the chief executive to present evidence that there is corruption in the regulatory body, which approved the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 against covid-19.

The leader of the Workers’ Party in the Chamber of Deputies, Reginaldo Lopes (MG), says that the note showed “firm posture in defense of science and truth.” “The president needs to prove the insinuations he made and respect the institutions and the Brazilian people. Our mandate presented a crime-report denouncing Bolsonaro for intimidating and inciting the crime against public servants of Anvisa who approved the vaccines against covid-19 for children” , he said.

Senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF), leader of the PSDB in the Senate, also praised Barra Torres’ position. “I think it was a very unfortunate comment. [de Bolsonaro] in the sense of putting in doubt whether Anvisa had any interest behind it. But I don’t believe he [Bolsonaro] will respond. He’ll say ‘that wasn’t quite right’, as usual. Torres has a mandate. There is more to answer, as it strengthens the agencies’ credibility and maintains the agency’s independence,” he stressed.

Deputy PCdoB leader in the Chamber, deputy Alice Portugal (BA) says that Bolsonaro should answer Barra Torres’ questions and retract the accusations made. “The question is not personal. It shows the technical-scientific autonomy of the agency and is very important for public health. How does a president call Anvisa ‘vaccination freaks’ and does not know the statistics of child deaths caused by covid-19? The letter came at a good time and, in a way, rescues the profile of someone who runs one of the largest health agencies in the world, responsible for the success of vaccination in Brazil amid a denial crusade”, he points out.

Deputy Fábio Trad (PSD-MG), second-deputy leader of the PSD in the Chamber also praises the position of the head of Anvisa. “The truth is that if Bolsonaro doesn’t recant and stick to it, the insinuation will take on suspicion, this is bad for Barra Torres, terrible for Anvisa and very uncomfortable for all of us Brazilians, who believe in the regulatory agency,” he said .