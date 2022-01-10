Part of the wall collapses in Buritis, and building residents are evacuated – Gerais

Part of a building wall collapsed in Buritis (photo: CBMMG)

The collapse of part of a wall startled the residents of Edifcio Mirante, in Bairro Buritis, West Region of Belo Horizonte, late this Sunday morning (9/1). They were evacuated by fire brigade teams as a preventive measure. The 16-apartment building is on Ernani Agrcola street.

The Civil Defense was on site evaluating the situation of the structure, and concluded that there is no risk of collapse and only isolated the area of ​​the sports court. Residents were instructed to call an engineering company and were able to return to their apartments.

According to Sgt. Gil Nunes, from the 1st Battalion of firefighters, the team was called in by the residents and isolated the place. “The area hit was on the court, near the stilts, but possibly the drainage of the building was affected due to excessive rainfall.”

According to the military, there were few residents in the building, as most are on vacation. “Those who were there heard a noise and left immediately.” There was no need to close off neighboring buildings.

Some nearby residents followed the work of the firefighters and Civil Defense, concerned about possible geological risks, as the neighborhood has a very rugged topography.

Ricardo Galoti, retired and the manager of a building opposite, detailed the situation. “We were surprised by the possible collapse and came to check it out. I’m part of a WhatsApp group of landowners from Buritis and I came to observe, to reassure the residents. In the past, we’ve had a collapsed building and neighboring properties needed to be evacuated. of firefighters, not the case today.”