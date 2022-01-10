Pau Branco mine dam changes to maximum emergency level; Minas has another 3 at this stage – Horizons

The dam at Mina Pau Branco, in Nova Lima, Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, was upgraded to emergency level 3, according to the National Mining Agency (ANM). The structure, under the responsibility of the mining company Vallourec, overflowed on Saturday morning (8), and the containment dam could not withstand the volume of water, which invaded the BR-040, leaving an injured person and blocking the highway. With the measure, Minas Gerais now has four dams in the maximum risk rating.

According to the ANM, a task force made up of the agency’s directors and geotechnicians; firefighters; Civil Defense of Mines; State Foundation for the Environment (Feam); and Vallourec professionals participate in the inspection of the dam.

The agency informed that the overtopping, the problem responsible for the overflow, has already been resolved and is not at risk of breaking. Even so, there is no forecast for the release of BR-040, which has been closed for more than 24 hours, at kilometer 562.

In a statement, Vallourec informs that activities are at a standstill at Mina Pau Branco and confirms the change in the dam’s emergency level. The previous classification was no risk.

The company claims that people living in areas within the dam’s inundation area have already been removed and that it arranges for the removal of more than 400 wild animals in the region to nurseries and nurseries accredited by environmental agencies.

This afternoon, at 3 pm, the director of Technical and Legal Affairs of the Senate, Alexandre Silveira, will meet with the team of the task force that assesses the condition of the dam. On the agenda are the structure’s safety conditions, traffic on the BR-040 and the establishment of direct dialogue with the federal government.

The other three emergency level 3 dams in the state are managed by Vale. Are they:

B3/B4, in Nova Lima

Fork III, in Ouro Preto

Superior South, in Barão de Cocais

In a statement, Vale informs that it is monitoring the scenario of heavy rains in Minas Gerais with a focus on dam safety. According to the company, there was no change in the emergency level in any of the structures under its responsibility.

The mining company also informs that the communities in the Self-Rescue Zones (ZAS) of the dams at emergency level 2 and 3 in Barão de Cocais, Macacos (district of Nova Lima) and Itabirito have been evacuated since 2019, and the structures are inactive. The other dams are operating under normal conditions, according to Vale.

Read more:

Brumadinho, in Greater Belo Horizonte, has 95 displaced people and 67 displaced by rain

Heavy rain leaves residents stranded in Itabirito, in the Central region of Minas Gerais