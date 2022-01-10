Pau Branco mine falls to emergency level 2 and BR 040 is released

The National Mining Agency (ANM) informed this Sunday (2) the reopening of the BR-040, considering the stability and control of the situation. The federal agency linked to the Ministry of Mines and Energy responsible for managing the mining activity and Brazilian mineral resources also reduced the Mina Pau Branco dam from level three to emergency level two, which is located in the region where a dike overflowed in Nova Lima (MG), which led to the interdiction of the BR-040 highway.

Earlier, the dam at the Pau Branco iron mine in Nova Lima (MG) had been placed at emergency level 3, the most severe classification on this safety scale, which represents “a situation of imminent or ongoing rupture”, according to the ANM (National Mining Agency)

“We emphasize that due to the improved conditions of the structure and no current imminent failure, the dam will be classified as emergency level 2,” said the ANM in a statement on Sunday.

According to the autarchy, the new decision this afternoon was taken unanimously by technicians from the agency and others involved in the situation.

According to the federal autarchy, bureaucratic issues are still being documented between the ANM and the company Vallourec, responsible for the Pau Branco mine.

Via 040, the company responsible for the concession, the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the Civil Defense of the state of Minas Gerais and the company Vallourec will implement the release “as soon as possible”, said the ANM.