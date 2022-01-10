Paulo Sousa is introduced as Flamengo’s coach and preaches union: “I want to see fans and teams connected” | Flamengo

The era of romanticism began in Flamengo. Paulo Sousa began his work at the club this Monday, with the re-introduction of the professional cast, and gave his first press conference at Ninho do Urubu. Marked by sympathy, charisma and consistent statements, the Portuguese reaffirmed the joy of working in what he calls “the biggest club in the world”.

– It’s an opportunity that doesn’t always appear in the life of a coach, to command a club of Flamengo’s greatness and to be able to lead this process with the employees and the soul of our fans.

“I want to see the team well connected with the fans in victory, in energy, and to feel more united than ever. I appreciate the affection shown in many ways”

Without reinforcements, but with practically the entire squad available, Paulo Sousa has already commanded activities this Monday. Rodrigo Caio, who is hospitalized to treat a bacteria in his knee, and Matheuzinho, who tested positive for Covid are the absences.

Paulo Sousa arrives at Flamengo with six technical staff professionals: two field assistants, two physical trainers, a performance analyst and a goalkeeper trainer. The weekly schedule only includes full-time activity this Monday and morning workouts at 8 am throughout the week.

Alongside the Portuguese in the interview, President Rodolfo Landim praised the new commander:

– We are confident in the results we will have from now on. When we got Paulo to accept the challenge, we achieved several things that are important for Flamengo. It brings together the winning spirit of Flamengo. It was like that as a player and then, as a coach, he won when the clubs allowed it. He has a lot of academic knowledge and experience not only focused on the tactical aspect, but also the organizational aspect of management.

Flamengo de Paulo Sousa has five competitions scheduled on the calendar for 2022. On January 26th, Carioca starts, against Portuguesa. In February, the 20th, there’s the Super Cup against Atlético-MG. Afterwards, the team will also compete in the Copa do Brasil, Brasileirão and Libertadores.

– It was for the enthusiasm, the greatness of the club, the possibility of winning titles and continuing to write other pages to be marked in the history of Flamengo. This is an opportunity I couldn’t miss.

– A high-quality cast, which needs more and more commitment. Quality does not express wins. We are one of or the best squad in South America, but it’s not enough to win titles and games. We will have to work harder than everyone else, and for that, individual and collective commitment is fundamental. That was the message I gave to the players.

– I think we have three very strong forwards and only after we work in the field will we understand each one’s capacity within our perspective and idea, which are clear. In several games I have already used three strikers and I plan on doing it in several games from the beginning, during the game. They are attackers with very different characteristics. I’m talking about Bruno Henrique, who has a strong goal and area ability.

– As I said, our squad is one of the best in South America and will improve a lot. The club has done an excellent job in recent years in making decisions regarding players who intend to win games and titles. In my opinion, some positions were identified in which the long championship and with many games, selection calls, we are looking for in the market to improve our squad. But right now we have a cast with enough quality to compete and win.

– The biggest idea is to have a good ability to control the entire field of play. And breadth is one of those steps. We can have breadth through the wings, the ends, and that alone changes the dynamics and general understanding of the occupation in terms of line, distance, depth and breadth.

– The scheme is when we talk about 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3, 4-4-2… For me, these systems are not dynamic, they are static. Who defines the games are the protagonists. For me, the schema is not the most important thing. We have very smart players to understand the game and the occupation of space, let’s play with that.

“I expect a dominant team every game, constant, that is as close as possible to the opposing area, that retrieves the ball as quickly as possible. These are the general concepts that we will work on”

– Yes. Three defenders, two defenders, full-backs, defensive midfielders… The important thing is, in the first phase of construction, to get out of the pressure of some teams, which will be in the minority. We have to have alternatives with more people also in certain areas of the countryside. We have to have players capable of making a difference in the central aisle, on the sides… We have the capacity to make the team understand and play in the same direction.

– Everyone has to think about starting. We know there is a difference in quality at the moment, but with the number of games we have everyone has to feel important when they show commitment, quality and potential. There will be space for everyone. I think the club did an extraordinary job in identifying players with specific characteristics for Flamengo, and Thiago is a player we had as a purchase option, he was already at the club, knows the club, and unfortunately he had an injury. The club showed that it was present, supported him, and within the characteristics it is different from Arão and Andreas. We will try together with him to offer his best to be important and competitive.

– Our school is very demanding and with few resources we have to be creative to evolve. I think our school is strong, with good human resource management skills. We have to value them, enrich them and take advantage of them, in addition to developing their capabilities. Let’s plan our ideas, develop in the field, communicate. It’s an important school.

– No doubt you did an extraordinary job. He has an extraordinary career and further enriches the quality of the Portuguese coach. Not only him, but technicians around the world who demonstrate this same ability. We are going to impose and continue everything that is being done in this club.

– The pressure on Flamengo is daily and this is part of our life. It’s a club that invested to win and it’s a positive pressure, because I want to live those titles too. The fans are demanding not only because they have already experienced achievements, but also want to continue to experience them. How do I live it? Focused on my work in order to offer individual and collective conditions for the team to win games. The best way to approach this is to play well and win games.

– That is the truth and there are other factual truths in recent years around the world. Covid is a problem for us to manage these same injuries well. It influenced and will continue to influence a lot. We are all united to seek knowledge and act on this difficulty. We are united to work well. In all the teams we had, we were one of the teams with the fewest injuries. We are getting to know each athlete’s individual background to do work that minimizes injuries. There is a need for integration, for knowledge, so that we can serve our athlete to reduce injuries as much as possible. I have no doubt that this will happen.

– He is a player of great importance, because he is intelligent and has a lot of ability, technical resources, knowledge of the game. I have some ideas to talk and see how receptive he is. But then it will be in the field that we will have greater knowledge to use it and extract the maximum potential for the team.

– Matheus França or anyone else… Lázaro… Any young player in the transition process will have his space for progression. The best way to help youth football in my view is to have a very clear, defined and balanced team, which will allow this player to grow faster. Now he needs to have the potential and the right attitude for continued growth. Because many young people, when they reach the main cast, think they have already arrived and there is a lot to do.