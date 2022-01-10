Paulo Sousa makes an unusual demand and changes the routine of Flamengo players

Credit: Selection of Poland / Disclosure

Flamengo starts the 2022 season this Monday at Ninho do Urubu. The group’s re-presentation will feature new faces. The main one is that of coach Paulo Sousa. The Portuguese has worked hard since he signed a contract with the Cariocas and is already beginning to impose his customs. According to the Goal portal, the first requirement made by the new coach is that all athletes have their food controlled by the club. So the requirement is that the cast have lunch at CT every day.

It’s still unclear whether this is a season-wide measure or just the build-up period. Still, there will be a radical change in daily behavior for professional athletes. Paulo Sousa’s calling card promises to generate some reactions, which are being monitored by the directors. As of this Monday, the tests will also begin. The coaching staff is concerned about the effects of Covid-19 on the group of players. Therefore, everyone will undergo tests to identify any cardiac sequelae. The measure is merely preventive, as most professionals were infected by the virus in 2021.

Paulo Sousa cheers Flamengo on

Paulo Sousa’s arrival in Brazil generated an atmosphere of enthusiasm within Flamengo. The coach’s enthusiasm for starting work at Rubro-Negro infected everyone who was at CT Ninho do Urubu during the Portuguese’s first visit. And the coach arrived with several requests to the board. In addition to the screen on the edge of the lawn, which will be placed between fields 1 and 2 of the CT, Paulo Sousa made three more requests to the club’s officers: purchase of technological tools for training and appointments in the field for specific activities.

