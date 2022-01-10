Paulo Sousa requires Flamengo players to have lunch at CT every day

Flamengo kicks off the 2022 season this Monday (10), full of expectations. The main cast re-introduced this morning and started a battery of tests ranging from protocol against Covid-19 to assessments and physical tests.

The players also had the opportunity to have their first contact with Paulo Sousa and his coaching staff. The captain, who arrived in Rio last Friday (07), has been working overtime at the Vulture’s Nest to speed up his adaptation to the new club.

After carrying out a series of tests to detect cases of Covid-19, Flamengo will also carry out a long investigation in its athletes to understand if any player has cardiac sequelae, since practically the entire squad has already tested positive at some point.

So, players will be in the Vulture’s Nest throughout this Monday (10), however, it will be the only one of the week full-time. On other days, activities will only take place in the morning. There is, however, a demand on the part of Paulo Sousa that the entire cast have lunch every day in CT.

Flamengo’s debut in the season is scheduled for January 26, against Portuguesa, for the Campeonato Carioca. The main cast, however, will gradually return from the fourth round of the competition.