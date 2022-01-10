Paulo Sousa visits Rodrigo Caio in hospital – Flamengo

Interned, defender received support from the new coach

On January 2nd, Rodrigo Caio was admitted to a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, to treat an inflammation in the arthroscopy points performed on his knee. This Sunday (09), on the eve of the squad’s re-presentation, the defender was visited by Paulo Sousa, Flamengo’s new coach, who insisted on going to the health unit to support the defender.

Through social networks, Flamengo shared a video recorded by Rodrigo Caio, thanking friends and fans for their affection. In the message, the defender spoke about the visits of Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, as well as the presence of Paulo Sousa.

“Thank you for the visits, mainly from the board, Braz, Bruno and Mister Paulo Sousa, for coming to see me and transmitting a message of support and strength. Here is my thanks from the bottom of my heart”, said the defender.

Rodrigo Caio has been hospitalized since January 2, due to inflammation in the points of arthroscopy performed on his knee. The defender, who was on vacation, contacted Flamengo’s medical department, and was advised to return to Rio de Janeiro to start treatment. In recovery, the defender will not re-introduce himself with the rest of the squad.