Paulo Sousa wants defender but Flamengo wins European competitor and could take a hat

Even with the beginning of training, Flamengo is still active in the transfer market and can take a hat

After the vacation period, Flamengo’s squad will perform again next Monday (10) to start the team’s pre-season period, under the new commander of Fla, Paulo Sousa. In addition to the re-presentation of the squad, it will be the first day of work for the players under the command of Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa, which will be officially presented at a press conference on Monday (10) at 1pm.

Despite the start of the pre-season, Flamengo keeps moving in the soccer market and according to information from the Italian newspaper Secolo XIX, Flamengo made a proposal to Arsenal, trying to get defender Pablo Marí back. With Flamengo’s shirt, the defender was champion of the Brazilian Championship and of Libertadores in 2019, which aroused the interest of Arsenal, who signed the player. Also according to the newspaper, Flamengo’s offer would be a one-year loan for the player.

However, despite Flamengo’s interest, Pablo Marí’s fate could be different, as according to “Sky Sports”, Milan would be interested in hiring the defender, to replace the vacancy in the squad left after injury to Simon Kjaer. What could facilitate the departure of Pablo Marí from Arsenal, is the fact that the player has only played in 3 games this season, having little space in the current squad of the English team.

With the beginning of the pre-season under the command of Paulo Sousa, Flamengo begins to prepare for the competitions of the 2022 season. The squad’s first commitment will be for the Campeonato Carioca 2022. valid for the first round of Carioca, against Portuguesa-RJ.