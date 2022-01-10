Pedro and Gabigol together in Flamengo? Paulo Sousa gives a sincere answer and indicates Bruno Henrique’s ‘change’; understand

Officially presented this Monday (10) by the Flamengo, at the Ninho do Urubu CT, the technician Paulo Sousa gave his first press conference as the club’s coach. Asked about the possibility of gabigol and Peter act together in the red-black attack, the Portuguese was sincere and even went further.

The 51-year-old coach said that only after working on the field will he be able to evaluate these possibilities, but he did not rule it out, remembering that he has already played with three forwards at the same time in previous jobs. It was then that Sousa quoted Bruno Henrique.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Last year, with Renato Gaúcho, Flamengo played in a 4-2-3-1 scheme, with shirt 27 playing open on the left. According to the new coach, he is thinking of integrating him into Gabigol and Pedro’s space.

“As for Pedro and Gabigol, I think we have three very strong strikers. Of course, only after working in the field will we be able to understand each one’s capabilities. Only after we interact, will we be able to make decisions. In other clubs, I integrated three forwards. I also think about doing it in several games from the beginning and during the game itself as well. Certainly working with a common idea, it is possible. Bruno [Henrique] He is very strong, he has a lot of goal and area quality. We also thought about integrating it into all processes and dynamics. I like to see my team create opportunities. There are three players with many opportunities to achieve. By scoring more than our opponents, we won the games. I want to create opportunities for us to score a lot of goals,” he said.

Before, at the beginning of the press conference, the new Flamengo coach also spoke about the challenge of coaching the red-black team.

“First, thank the president [Rodolfo Landim], to Marcos [Braz] and to Bruno [Spindel]. We had several hours of conversations. In my opinion, it is very important for a club to make important decisions. For that, you need to know people. They proposed to get to know me as a person, as a leader, as a coach. What I knew of our squad and club. It’s an opportunity that doesn’t always appear in a coach’s life. Representing a club of this magnitude and being able to lead this process with all the people who live the daily life of the club, but above all with the soul of our fans. That’s my energy. I want to see our team well connected with the fans in the victory and in the quality of the games so that they feel more united than ever. Thank you all for all the love you are expressing. We will do everything to honor this greatness of our club”, he said.