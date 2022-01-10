Pedro forgets Luísa and goes to bed with Teresa · TV News

Concerned about the Paraguayan War (1864-1870) and distant from Luísa (Mariana Ximenes), Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) fell asleep in Teresa Cristina’s (Letícia Sabatella) bed in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The monarch will wake up and be startled when he comes face to face with his wife in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

“Pedroca” – the “loving” nickname by which Tonico (Alexandre Nero) refers to the emperor – will be in a difficult phase in the serials. A few days earlier, the nobleman had to send one of his closest friends, Samuel (Michel Gomes), to war, because it was one of the last alternatives to prevent the engineer from being behind bars for a long time.

The situation of the royal family will not be at its best either: Pedro went down with a parachute in the middle of an argument between his daughter, Isabel (Giulia Gayoso), and his son-in-law, Gastão (Daniel Torres). The monarch followed the request of the heiress and did not send the count d’Eu to the battlefields. However, the princess’s husband discovered the deal under the covers, and the climate set in.

To make matters worse, Luísa, with whom Pedro vented and exchanged affection, will be taking care of her husband, Eugênio (Thierry Tremourox), in France. Exhausted, worried and distant from his beloved, the emperor will fall asleep, for the first time in a long time, in his wife’s bed.

Upon waking up, Dom Pedro 2º’s first sight would be the tender face of Teresa, who watched him while he slept. Confused, Selton Mello’s character will be worried when he realizes where he spent the night. “Teresa? What am I doing here, in your room?” scene that will air next Tuesday (11).

“We were talking last night, you fell asleep, and I was sorry to wake you up,” Leopoldina’s mother (Bruna Griphão) will respond. The monarch will apologize for harassing his wife, but will receive a warm smile in return. “How are you feeling?” the Neapolitan will ask.

“Well. I slept like I couldn’t for a long time,” the sovereign will confess. Proud of the soothing power of her bed, the empress will leave the room full of smiles. “I’m happy. Well, I was about to go down. I have two hearings today. The first one is about to start. Have a nice day”, he will wish.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

