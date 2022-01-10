Petrobras, BB and Eletrobras have BRL 73 billion at stake in Superior Courts – News

The main Brazilian state-owned companies with shares on the Stock Exchange — Petrobras, Banco do Brasil and Eletrobras — face lawsuits involving at least R$ 73 billion in higher courts.

In litigation throughout the Judiciary, also considering the lower courts, the risks of state-owned companies exceed R$ 350 billion. Overall, tax disputes represent more than 60% of all actions, according to a survey based on the ITR (Quarterly Information Form) of companies in the 3rd quarter of 2021.

The high risk, according to specialists, represents a kind of “dysfunction” in the Brazilian tax system and indicates the need for a reform, with the intention of guaranteeing more legal security to taxpayers.

The report considered in the survey two types of process: those that have appeals that can directly affect the merits of the case in the higher courts and those that are awaiting a position from the Cortes of Brasilia to have a verdict in the lower courts.

Lawsuits in progress were consulted at the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), at the TST (Superior Labor Court) and at the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

Classification

Lawsuits, as determined by CVM (Securities Commission) rules, are classified by publicly-held companies in three ways: remote, possible or probable loss.

Among the three companies analyzed by Estadão/Broadcast, Petrobras is the one that has the most relevant cases to be judged in the higher courts, according to information on the company’s reference form filed with the CVM on December 10th.

Throughout the Judiciary, Petrobras estimates that its risk is rated at R$ 217 billion. Of the total, the company sees probable losses of BRL 1.7 billion and possible losses of BRL 131 billion.

Banco do Brasil estimates that its tax disputes represent 60% of its actions in the entire Brazilian judiciary, with a total loss that could reach almost R$28 billion.

In the assessment of tax lawyer Luciana Aguiar, a partner at Bocater Camargo Costa e Silva Rodrigues Advogados, the data point to a dysfunction in the Brazilian tax collection system. “Our litigation is unparalleled. Discussions will always end up at the Federal Supreme Court and, even when the merits are judged, there is still modulation of the effects and all the challenges to make the decision convert into concrete results,” he said.

For her, who has analyzed company balance sheets for years, there is an annual increase in litigation involving large companies. Luciana claims, for example, that there are tax discussions in which there is no consensus, not even in Carf, which judges tax assessments at the second administrative level. Thus, the processes are usually always judicialized.

In addition, according to her, it is difficult for taxpayers to consult the Revenue Service, which increases legal uncertainty and favors errors, which are then questioned legally. “The current channels do not solve the problem. Either the answer takes a long time or the tax administration claims that it is not possible to clarify a certain question raised by the taxpayer.”