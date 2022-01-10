Pezzolano promises offensive and intense Cruzeiro: “Looking ahead, with heart and blood” | cruise

Cruzeiro starts the year expecting to change course in relation to recent years. A management that promises organization, and a coach that wants the offensive game. Paulo Pezzolano’s words in the first interview show an encouraging scenario, at least in theory.

Asked about the form of the scheme with which he prefers to act, the Uruguayan says that there are different possibilities, always depending on the opponent. But he doesn’t give up on one thing: the search, in the first place, for the goal.

– This (scheme) depends on the team I’m going to face, but what I don’t change in the game model is the intensity of the team, being a competitive, winning team, going forward.

“Even more Cruzeiro… they have to go forward against all the teams, we are the biggest in the second division, we have to assume that”

1 of 2 Paulo Pezzolano, Cruzeiro coach — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Paulo Pezzolano, Cruzeiro coach — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Paulo Pezzolano also emphasizes that he cares more about looking for the opponent’s goal than defending his own goal. Will and blood, added to good football. That’s what he promises to seek with the Cruzeiro team.

– Always think about the rival’s goal and do everything to win the game. Not doing how to avoid the goal. This happens at some point in the game, if it’s difficult, but the first is to look ahead, with a lot of intensity and heart, a lot of blood, which is the most important thing in football. Then, add good football, which I like a lot.

One of the outstanding characteristics of the coach’s work is the use of the goalkeeper in the game with his feet. Uruguayan journalists who followed the beginning of his trajectory had mentioned this fact to the ge. Asked about the matter, Pezzolano admitted that he likes archers with this characteristic, but in a basic way.

– For us, it is very important that the goalkeeper plays with his feet. But that’s what I say to them and to everyone: I just want the goalkeeper positioned and giving a pass.

“I don’t want Messi as a goalkeeper, I want a goalkeeper to stop the ball and give a pass. For that, we need the movements of our teammates. We’ll see how it goes, but that’s important in a goalkeeper for us”

And the position is one of the most uncertain in the current squad for the season, as Fábio, Jailson and Vinícius have an uncertain stay at Toca. The only goalkeeper guaranteed in the group is Lucas França. Denivys, who is playing for the Copinha, trained several times with the professional.