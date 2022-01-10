Philippe Coutinho travels to England to sign contract with Aston Villa | international football

Brazilian attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho traveled this Sunday to Birmingham, England, where he will undergo medical tests and sign a contract with his new club, Aston Villa . The player’s wife, Ainê Coutinho, shared an image of the player, on the plane, and wrote: “May God bless us”.

There is still no date for the presentation and for the official debut of the 29-year-old player. Aston Villa faces Manchester United this Monday, for the third stage of the FA Cup. On Saturday, the 15th, Steven Gerrard’s team will face Cristiano Ronaldo and company again, but for the Premier League. The expectation is that Coutinho will be available for this match.

Gerrard raves about Coutinho: “You don’t get a nickname ‘Magician’ if you’re not special”

1 of 1 Philippe Coutinho traveling to England before his performance at Aston Villa — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Philippe Coutinho on a trip to England before his performance at Aston Villa — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Philippe tested positive for Covid-19 on December 30th and spent the turn of the year isolated. During the period, he kept his form at home and is in playing condition at the moment. Their last official match was on December 12th, against Osasuna.

Coutinho was loaned by Barcelona to Aston Villa until June, at the end of the current season. The agreement provides that the English team will pay most of the player’s salaries. A clause was stipulated with the value of around 40 million euros (R$ 257 million), if the British want to acquire it permanently from July.

Coutinho has a contract with Barcelona until June 2023 and, according to the Spanish press, has the highest salary in the squad after the departures of Messi and Griezmann. He joined the Spanish team in January 2018 signed from Liverpool in a transfer that has already reached 135 million euros.

In 2019/20, the Brazilian played on loan at Bayern Munich. In all, the player has played 106 games with the Barça shirt, scored 26 goals and scored 12 assists. In the German team, the Brazilian played in 38 games, scored 11 goals and provided nine assists.