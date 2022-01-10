PIS 2022 payment schedule, dates, PIS table, new value; Know all about benefit

THE PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance already has calendar with dates to the beginning of payments. Brazilians are looking forward to the benefit, which is awarded annually to the worker.

Below, you can check the main details and the full schedule of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus and take your doubts about the benefit.

New value of PIS 2022 and Pasep

Like readjustment of the minimum wage, in 2022, the value of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus also changed. This is because the calculation of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus considers 1/12 of the minimum wage valid on the date of payment.

This amount is multiplied by the number of months worked in the corresponding year, rounded up, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

If the beneficiary worked the entire year of 2020, he will receive a minimum wage bonus, which is R$1,212, in 2022.

If you worked a month, you will receive R$101. Fractions of 15 days or more are considered as 30 days.

The salary bonus is different from the PIS/Pasep quotas, due to citizens who worked between 1971 and 1988 and who have not yet withdrawn the money.

PIS 2022 and Pasep table

THE PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance has a value that is calculated proportionally to the number of months worked in the base year (2020). Below, you can check the table of values:

  • 1 month worked – BRL 101
  • 2 months worked – BRL 202
  • 3 months worked – BRL 303
  • 4 months worked – R$ 404
  • 5 months worked – BRL 505
  • 6 months worked – BRL 606
  • 7 months worked – R$707
  • 8 months worked – BRL 808
  • 9 months worked – R$ 909
  • 10 months worked – BRL 1010
  • 11 months worked – BRL 1,111
  • 12 months worked – BRL 1,212

PIS 2022 payment schedule

PIS 2022 salary bonus calendar, paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to private sector workers

BORN INRECEIVE FROMRECEIVE UNTIL
JanuaryFebruary 8thDecember 29th
FebruaryFebruary, 10thDecember 29th
MarchFebruary 15thDecember 29th
AprilFebruary 17thDecember 29th
MayFebruary 22ndDecember 29th
JuneFebruary, 24December 29th
JulyMarch, 15December 29th
AugustMarch 17thDecember 29th
SeptemberMarch 22December 29th
October March 24th December 29th
NovemberMarch 29thDecember 29th
December March 31 December 29th

Pasep 2022 payment schedule

Pasep 2022 salary bonus calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants

END OF REGISTRATIONRECEIVE FROMRECEIVE UNTIL
0 – 1February 15thDecember 29th
2 – 3February 17thDecember 29th
4February 22ndDecember 29th
5February, 24December 29th
6March, 15December 29th
7March 17thDecember 29th
8March 22December 29th
9March 24thDecember 29th

How do I know if I am entitled to PIS 2022?

In order for workers to be entitled to the salary bonus, they need to meet certain conditions, they are:

  • Have worked at least 30 days in the reference base year;
  • Be registered on Pasep for at least 5 years;
  • Have received up to two minimum wages in the base year;
  • Have the data reported in the RAIS (Annual Social Information Report) in the correct form.

Remembering that the PIS is intended for workers with a formal contract. Pasep is intended for public servants.

