PIS/Pasep salary allowance: timetable is approved; see dates | Economy

The Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat​) approved on Friday (7) the payment schedule for this year’s PIS/Pasep salary bonus, presented by the federal government. These payments refer to the base year 2020, and the payment dates were confirmed this Monday (10) by the Ministry of Labor and Pensions and Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF).

PIS/PASEP ALLOWANCE: WHO HAS THE RIGHT? WHAT THE VALUE? SEE QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

The government is responsible for setting the payment dates for the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, but the approval of the council is required to be effective. Codefat is made up of representatives of the government, workers and employers.

The calendars are as follows:

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare reported that, this year, only the payment of the benefit for the base year 2020 is planned.

About 23 million workers are entitled to the salary bonus – 22 million receive PIS and 1 million receive Pasep. The total amount paid is BRL 21.82 billion (BRL 19.5 billion in PIS).

All workers affected by the rains in Minas Gerais and Bahia will receive PIS on February 8 – the identification of those beneficiaries who will have the advance payment will be made by the Ministry of Regional Development.

Codefat approved a resolution that changes the PIS/Pasep payment schedule. Thus, workers who should receive the 2020 salary bonus from the second half of 2021 will only have access to the payment in 2022.

In recent years, payment began in the second half of each year and ended in the first half of the following year, according to the worker’s month of birth, in the case of PIS, or the final digit of the civil servant’s registration, in the case of Pasep. Payment will now begin in the first half of the following fiscal year. That is, the 2022 calendar, base year 2020, will start in February 2022.

The payment for the 2021 base year will only be made in 2023, says the ministry.

“According to the deliberation of the Deliberative Council of the Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador (Codefat) in March 2021, the data referring to the base year of 2021 delivered by employers in the Annual RAIS will be subject to operational procedures to identify workers entitled to the salary allowance, which will be carried out between October 2022 and January 2023, and payment will be made according to the payment schedule to be published by Codefat in January 2023. Thus, in accordance with the legal rules in force , in 2022 there will only be payment for the base year of 2020”, he informs.

According to official figures, the change in the calendar represented a savings of R$ 7.45 billion in expenses in 2021. According to the government, the change was necessary to avoid non-compliance with accounting and financial rules, preventing expenses from being divided. in two years.

320,000 did not withdraw the 2019 base year allowance

Payment for the 2020-2021 calendar, base year 2019, ended on June 30. 320,423 workers, in the total amount of R$ 208.5 million, did not withdraw the allowance, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

Those workers who did not withdraw until last year’s deadline will be entitled to retroactive payment, following this year’s calendar, which takes into account the month of birth, for workers in the private sector, and the final registration number, for public servants. .

According to Codefat rules, the beneficiary is guaranteed the right to the allowance for a period of five years and accumulations are deposited in the following calendar.

Whoever received, on average, up to two minimum wages monthly with a formal contract and performed remunerated activity for at least 30 days, in the base year of payment, is entitled to the salary bonus.

It is also necessary to be enrolled in PIS-Pasep for at least five years and to have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

The receipt calendar takes into account the month of birth, for private sector workers, and the final registration number, for public servants.

PIS is intended for workers in the private sector and is paid at Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep is paid to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

The value of the salary allowance can reach the value of up to one minimum wage, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of the previous year receive the full amount.

With the increase in the minimum wage on January 1st, the value of the salary bonus varies from R$101 to R$1,212, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of 2020 will receive the maximum amount.

To withdraw the PIS allowance, workers who have a Citizen’s Card and a registered password can go to Caixa’s self-service terminals or a lottery shop. If you do not have the Citizen Card, you can receive the amount at any Caixa branch, upon presentation of an identification document. It is also possible to receive payments through Caixa Tem, through digital social savings.

Information on PIS can be obtained from February 1st by calling Caixa’s 0800-726-02-07. The worker can also consult on the website http://www.caixa.gov.br/abonosalarial/ or on the CAIXA Trabalhador app. For this, you must have the NIS number (PIS/Pasep) at hand.