PIS-PASEP with payment cleared

PIS-PASEP with payment released Workers who live in areas affected by the rains will have priority in this year’s PIS/Pasep payment.

Payment of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2020 base year will be paid from February 8th to March 31st of this year, according to the month of the workers’ birthday. Those who live in cities in emergency situations because of the rain will receive the amount on the 8th, regardless of birth date.

The calendar for this year’s benefit was unanimously defined in a vote by Codefat (Deliberative Council of the Workers’ Support Fund) this Friday (7), which also decided to give priority to workers in areas affected by storms.

The budget forecast for this year is around R$21 billion. According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, the benefit should be paid to more than 23 million workers. The allowance will be paid to workers enrolled in the PIS/Pasep for at least five years, who have formally worked for at least 30 days in 2020 and who receive up to two minimum wages (R$2,424).

Salary Allowance Calendar

PIS

Born in January – February 8th

Born in February – February 10th

Born in March – February 15th

Born in April – February 17th

Born in May – February 22

Born in June – February 24

Born in July – March 15

Born in August – March 17

Born in September – March 22

Born in October – March 24

Born in November – March 29

Born in December – March 31

Pasep

Registration ends 0 and 1 – February 15

Enrollment ends 2 and 3 – February 17

End of registration February 4 – 22

End of application February 5th – 24th

End of registration March 6th – 15th

End of registration March 7th – 17th

End of application March 8th – 22nd

End of registration March 9 – 24

Value

The allowance is paid to formal workers who receive up to two minimum wages (R$2,424). The benefit amount varies according to the number of months worked with a formal contract in the previous year. With the increase in the floor that took effect at the beginning of this year, the amount goes from R$101 to R$1,212.

who has the right

To receive the allowance, the worker must be enrolled in the PIS/Pasep for at least five years and have formally worked for at least 30 days in 2020, with an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages. It is also necessary that the data have been correctly informed by the employer in Rais (Annual List of Social Information) or in eSocial, according to the company’s category.

Workers linked to private entities and companies receive PIS at Caixa. People who work in the public sector have Pasep registration and receive the benefit at Banco do Brasil.

In the last year, according to Caixa, responsible for the PIS, 319.9 thousand beneficiaries failed to redeem R$ 208 million. The total forecast was R$ 17 billion for 22.2 million workers.

Banco do Brasil, responsible for Pasep, identified 2.7 million allowances for the year 2020/2021, totaling R$ 2.6 billion. But they didn’t draw around 140 thousand workers, which represents a balance of R$ 95 million.

Benefits not received will be made available again in this next calendar, as of February 2022. The Ministry of Labor and Welfare states that the worker is guaranteed the right to a salary bonus for a period of five years.

Calendar change

Last year, payment was suspended and postponed to 2022, after the federal government decided to change the dates. The transfers of the salary bonus started in July of one year and extended until June of the following period, because the information on who was entitled to the benefit was only consolidated in April

The change took place after a report from the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union) pointed out non-compliance with this format, since the government divided the commitment of resources (the first phase of expenditure, when there is recognition of the commitment to spend) in two years. Source: R7













