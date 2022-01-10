Pis up to 1212 is approved

Share Tweet Share Share Email



Pis up to 1,212 is approved The payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, with a value of up to R$ 1,212, will start on February 8th and will last until March 31st. The calendar was approved this Friday (8) by Codefat (Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund) and will be published in the Official Gazette of the Union. The allowance is paid to private sector workers enrolled in the PIS (Social Integration Program) and civil servants registered with Pasep (Program for the Formation of Public Servant Heritage).

In the case of private sector workers, only those who worked with a formal contract in 2020, earning up to two minimum wages, on average, per month are entitled (see all criteria below). Payments start on February 8th, and are set according to the beneficiary’s month of birth.

The maximum period for withdrawing the money is December 29, 2022. Transfers are made by Caixa Econômica Federal.

A 2019 resolution provides that those who do not withdraw the allowance within the deadline will still be entitled to the benefit for another five years.

public servants

In the case of public servants, payments start on February 15th and vary according to the final number of registration on Pasep.

The maximum period for withdrawing the money is also December 29, 2022. For servers, payments are made by Banco do Brasil.

Who is entitled to the allowance

Civil servants and workers who received a maximum of two monthly minimum wages, on average, in 2020 are entitled to the allowance. .

For private sector workers, it is necessary to have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in 2020.

To receive the benefit, citizens must also have their data correctly informed by the employer to the government.

What is the benefit amount

The amount of the allowance is proportional to the period in which the worker was employed with a formal contract in 2020. Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$101.

Therefore, to know how much they will receive, the worker just has to multiply the number of months in which he had a formal contract in 2020 by R$101. Periods equal to or greater than 15 days count as a full month.

The maximum benefit, equivalent to 12 months of work, is one minimum wage (R$1,212).

Allowance would start in July 2021, but has been postponed

The payment of the salary bonus for the year 2020 should have started in July of last year. In March 2021, however, Codefat approved the postponement of transfers.

At the time, union members stated that the postponement was a condition imposed by the government for the payment of the BEm (Emergency Benefit), which complemented the income of workers who had contract suspension or reduced working hours during the pandemic.

The decision released R$7.6 billion in the government budget. Source: Uol Economy













