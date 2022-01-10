If you’ve just arrived in the world of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, and still don’t know exactly where to start, read this text. That’s because we’re going to talk about the Ethlas gaming platform, which can be a good option to start learning and get into these investments for good. After all, she has some NFT games that pay without you having to invest. That’s right. But is it a good thing to join the platform? And how to play and receive the prizes? Check it all out below!

Ethlas platform has NFT games that pay without having to invest

So, first, let’s understand how the platform works. It is a kind of “multiverse” in which several simpler games are available. Similar to mobile online games even. In these games, you can start completing tasks (like progressing through stages and levels) and earning Ethlas’ digital currency – the GEM.

However, to start playing, it’s important that you already have a digital coin wallet. If you haven’t done that yet, look for more information or go right to the MetaMask website. The good news is that the game’s official website has all the details on how to get started.

Finally, the step-by-step guide to getting started with Ethlas NFT is as follows:

Access the Ethlas website and click on ‘Play Ethlas’;

Click on ‘Connect Your Wallet’;

And ready. You are ready to play and you will have 10 energies/day available.

Now, the question: does the Ethlas site really pay? And, by all appearances, yes. But like everything else in this new gaming world, it’s not that simple. You will always earn in-game through Ethlas Gems. This game “currency” can be used in several ways, but the most used is as an investment to buy NFTs within the platform. However, you can also claim these Gems from your wallet to secure real cash rewards.

But beware: this text is not an investment recommendation. Don’t invest your money without doing extensive research on available games, ok?

