Pnsil bridge collapses in Nova Era, and city bans other bridges – Gerais

On the left, the Pnsil Bridge, before the fall. On the right, part of the remaining structure of the bridge (photo: Renata Lage Divulgao)

Heavy rain and flooding on the Piracicaba River brought down the Pnsil Bridge in the central area of ​​Nova Era, in the Central Region of Minas. The metallic structure is called by the residents of “pinguela”, and it connected the districts of Castelo and Sagrada Famlia. The collapse took place on Sunday (9/1), increasing the isolation of the population in the city, since the bridge, despite serving only for pedestrian crossing, was of great importance for urban mobility.

The so-called “bridge without arch” is partially submerged by the waters. Only the BR-381 bridge has free access. It is an important access for the population, in two hands, while the Benedito Valadares Bridge only allows access in one hand.

The Benedito Valadares Bridge, inaugurated in 1940 by Getlio Vargas, taken by the waters (photo: Renata Lage Divulgao)

The Nova Era City Hall reported this Monday morning (1/10) that the Piracicaba River continues to rise and there is a risk of flooding and landslides. The municipal Civil Defense also counted the number of homeless and displaced people in the municipality. The 2022 flood, according to the Civil Defense, can be compared to the biggest flood in the city’s history, in 1979. And he informed that he still doesn’t have numbers to say which flood is the biggest.

“We reinforce the request for the riverside population to continue evacuating from their homes and, if necessary, look for a support point of the Civil Defense of Nova Era or the home of a family member/acquaintance who is safe. The Civil Defense of Nova Era is , continuously, striving to serve and support all those affected”, informed the city hall, through social networks.

Another communiqué, issued by the Geological Survey of Brazil (CPRM), informs that the level of the Piracicaba River in Nova Era will continue to rise during Monday, with the risk of an increase in flooding areas remaining.

The Nova Era City Hall canceled consultations at the Intermunicipal Health Consortium of Mdio Piracicaba (Cismepi), which is located in Joo Monlevade, because of the ban on access to the Medical Specialties Service Center, and informed that consultations will be rescheduled as soon as the waters lower and access to Cismepi is released.