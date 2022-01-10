Polar bears seize abandoned weather station in Russia; See PHOTOS | World

An abandoned weather station on Koliutchin Island in the Chukotki Sea has become a home and amusement park for curious polar bears. Stunning wildlife photos were published by Russian photographer Dmitri Kokh.

The photo of a polar bear in a window, entitled Datcha Season, recently won the title of best image of wildlife in a man-made environment, in a competition organized by the magazine “National Geographic”.

2 out of 5 Polar bear in window at former Russian meteorological center — Photo: Courtesy/Dmitry Kokh Polar bear at window in former Russian meteorological center — Photo: Courtesy/Dmitry Kokh

Koliutchin Island is located in northeastern Russia, in the Chukotka region. The closest human settlement is just over 14 kilometers by sea, but the sea around the island is covered in ice for about nine months of the year.

There are currently no residential villages on Koliutchin Island, although archaeologists have discovered that these places were inhabited 1,500 years ago.

3 out of 5 Polar bear in front of disabled weather station in Arctic — Photo: Courtesy/Dmitry Kokh Polar bear in front of disabled weather station in arctic — Photo: Courtesy/Dmitry Kokh

In 1934, Soviet scientists built a polar station on the North Sea Route in this area. The base operated until 1992, and the island was then abandoned.

Now, this abandoned station and the wooden houses of the polar explorers are the main attractions of the island.

4 out of 5 Polar bear at a disused Russian Arctic station — Photo: Courtesy/Dmitry Kokh Polar bear at Russian station disabled in Arctic — Photo: Courtesy/Dmitry Kokh

After the season closed, animals and birds regained their natural habitat. They are sometimes visited by scientists or researchers, as well as occasional tourists.

In addition to polar bears, walruses and a variety of Arctic bird species also live in the region.

“People come and go, but the beasts will always live here”, comment the visitors on social networks.