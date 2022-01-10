Poliana Rocha posted a photo with Pedro Leonardo’s mother and opened the game about their relationship

Poliana Rocha was asked by internet users about her relationship with Pedro Leonardo’s mother

Poliana Rocha (45) opened the question box in his Instagram stories and interacted with his more than five million followers!

One of the questions that the singer’s wife Leonardo (58) answered it was about her relationship with her husband’s ex-wife, Maria Aparecida, mother of Pedro Leonardo (34).

After a netizen praised the fact that Poliana received Maria at the family’s farm at New Year’s Eve, the blonde replied that the relationship between them is one of great affection and respect.

“I’ve been receiving her for about 12 years, and I receive her with great affection!!! She’s an amazing woman, we’ve talked a lot and our relationship is based on a lot of respect and affection”, she said, who then confessed that she donates her clothes to her: “Obs. your clothes are separated!!!! My clothes donations are hers, I separate them with love for her!!!!”, ended.

Pedro Leonardo used the first week of 2022 to share a record of his New Year with his family! On his Instagram feed, the son of the singer Leonardo posted a photo next to his father, stepmother Poliana Rocha, his mother Maria Aparecida, his wife Thais Gebelein and the daughters Maria Sophia and Maria Victoria.

