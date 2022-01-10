Police confirm names of 8 dead; victims are from MG and SP

The Civil Police identified eight victims of the tragedy in Capitólio, a tourist town in Minas Gerais, where a rock came off a wall and fell on boats with tourists, leaving ten dead and more than 30 injured. All victims were from Minas or São Paulo.

Of the victims identified by the police, three have already been released to their families. Are they:

Another five are still at the IML (Institute for Legal Medicine) in Passos (MG):

Sebastião Teixeira da Silva, 64, from Anhumas (SP);

Marlene Augusta Teixeira da Silva, 57, from Itaú de Minas (MG);

Geovany Teixeira da Silva, 37, Itaú de Minas (MG);

Geovany Gabriel Oliveira da Silva, 14, Alfenas (MG);

and Thiago Teixeira da Silva Nascimento, 35, Passos (MG).

Julio Borges Antunes (picture below) was the first victim to have his identity disclosed by the police this morning. He was on the launch directly hit by a rock that broke off a wall.

Júlio Borges Antunes, 68, one of the victims of the rock fall in Capitólio (MG) Image: Personal Archive

All ten dead were on the boat named “Jesus”. According to police, the tourists were staying at an inn in São José da Barra and closed a boat trip in Capitólio.

Seven bodies were found on the day of the accident. On Sunday (9), firefighters rescued three more victims: a man, who was underwater, a 14-year-old teenager and his father, 37.

In addition to the eight already identified by the Civil Police, there are:

Motorboat pilot, 40, Betim (MG);

Woman, 43, from Cajamar (SP).

Search operation

According to the Fire Department, 50 soldiers worked in the operation today, including members of the corporation and the Brazilian Navy. Around 8:15 pm this Sunday, the Police reported that the activity of divers was temporarily suspended “due to visibility and safety conditions”. Searches will resume tomorrow, from 5:00.

Four vessels were hit by the impact of the rock fall (directly and indirectly):

EDL Speedboat: 14 people were rescued alive;

Speedboat Jesus: all ten occupants died;

Red boat, unidentified: 10 people rescued alive;

New Mother: 9 people rescued alive.

injured

At least 30 victims were treated in hospitals in the region and released, 23 at Santa Casa de Capitólio, four at Santa Casa de São José da Barra, three at Santa Casa de Piumhi and one at Santa Casa de Passos — a woman who had the torn ear and was treated at this hospital, she was discharged this Sunday.

One person remains hospitalized, with a stable condition, in Passos.

Authorities estimate that 70 to 100 people were at the scene at the time of the tragedy.

About two hours before the rock collapse, the Civil Defense of Minas Gerais had issued an alert for heavy rains in the region with the possibility of a “water head” — it is not known if there is any regulation that prohibits the entry of tourists in this situation at the place where the accident occurred.

On Saturday afternoon, the Navy had informed them that it would investigate why the tours were maintained even after the alerts. Afterwards, it issued a statement saying that “the ordering of the waterway space where the accident occurred is under the jurisdiction of the Capitol City Hall”.

Governor cancels visit due to bad weather

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), canceled his trip to Capitólio this Sunday because of bad weather in the region. Yesterday, he lamented the accident through a message posted on social networks (read below) and told GloboNews that he intended to go there today.

“Due to the heavy rains that hit Minas Gerais, which make flight authorizations and conditions unfeasible, Governor Romeu Zema will not go to Capitólio this Sunday. A new date for the trip will be announced soon”, informed the Secretary of Government.