Pope defends vaccine, condemns misinformation and criticizes ‘cancel culture’ | World

Pope Francis on Monday called on the international community to “continue efforts” to vaccinate the population and combat misinformation about the coronavirus.

He also criticized, in a speech to ambassadors to the Holy See, the so-called “cancel culture”, which according to the pontiff creates “dangerous one-sided thinking”.

“It is important that efforts continue to immunize the population as much as possible,” said the Catholic Church leader.

In his traditional address earlier this year to the diplomatic corps, Francis said that a “multiple commitment” is needed to tackle the pandemic.

“Vaccines are not magical instruments of cure, but they certainly represent, together with the treatments that are being developed, the most reasonable solution for the prevention of the disease”, he explained.

The Pope also condemned the spread of lies and invited everyone to impose “a cure for reality” in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unfortunately, we are increasingly seeing how we live in a world of strong ideological contrasts. We often allow ourselves to be influenced by the ideology of the moment, usually based on unsubstantiated news or poorly documented facts,” said the statement.

The 85-year-old Argentine pontiff has spoken out several times in favor of vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 and has again asked “that the rules of monopolies no longer constitute obstacles to production and to organized and coherent access to treatments at the world”.

Francis also criticized the so-called “cancel culture” and said that the alleged “protection of diversity” ends up nullifying “any sense of identity”.

“The agendas are increasingly dictated by a mentality that rejects the natural foundations of humanity and the cultural roots that constitute the identity of many peoples”, said the Pope.

“As I have stated on other occasions, I consider this a form of ideological colonization, which leaves no room for freedom of expression and now takes the form of a ‘cancel culture’ invading many circles and public institutions”.

“Under the pretext of defending diversity, it ends up nullifying any sense of identity, with the risk of silencing positions that defend a respectful and balanced understanding of the various sensitivities”.

world without nuclear weapons

The Pope also today expressed his “concern” about the production of nuclear weapons and reiterated that their possession is “immoral”, after calling for the resumption of negotiations on this matter with Iran.

“Among the weapons that humanity has produced, nuclear weapons are of particular concern,” the pope said.

“A world without nuclear weapons is possible and necessary”, added the pontiff when mentioning the X Conference for the Review of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons that was scheduled in New York and was postponed due to the pandemic.

“The Holy See continues to insist that nuclear weapons are inadequate instruments for responding to security threats in the 21st century and that their possession is immoral,” he said.

“Its use, in addition to producing catastrophic humanitarian and environmental consequences, threatens the very existence of humanity,” he said.

For the Argentine pontiff, it is of “extreme importance” that negotiations on the nuclear deal with Iran be resumed.